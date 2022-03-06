Blinken on a no-fly zone in Ukraine: We're trying to end this war, 'not start a new one'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    'They're arriving with nothing,' Ukrainian refugees pour into Poland

    01:47

  • Engel: For Russia, 'the offensive is not going well'

    03:01

  • Ukraine's first resistance continues, but worst is yet to come

    01:18

  • Full Blinken: ‘Taking a city is not taking the hearts and minds of Ukrainians’

    09:23

  • Latest jobs numbers paint a rosy picture, but recent revisions tell a different story

    01:15

  • Rev. Sharpton: U.S. ‘cannot be global liberators’ and ‘ignore the threat to democracy’ at home

    01:19

  • David Miliband: Humanitarians can ‘staunch the bleeding’ but need politicians to ‘stop the killing’

    06:56

  • Ukrainian parliament member: World War III ‘has already started’

    04:47

  • ‘Not good optics’ that Trump lawyer John Eastman refused to testify to Jan. 6 committee

    06:06

  • Sen. Menendez: 'We need to get this $10 billion passed' amid Russia's 'indiscriminate bombing'

    06:53

  • Clint Watts breaks down the latest Russian troop movements

    06:24

  • Lithuanian Amb. To U.S.: We ‘all have to be prepared’ for Putin’s aggression

    06:07

  • Sec. Becerra: Covid isn’t a ‘light switch’ but US response is at a ‘different place today’

    06:50

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson begins meetings with senators ahead of confirmation hearings this month

    00:56

  • Kornacki: Republicans eye South Texas districts amid shifting political terrain

    03:03

  • Ignatius: ‘The plucky Ukraine that we’re growing to love is going to be crushed in coming days’

    05:27

  • Close Texas primary race between Cuellar, Cisneros could lead to runoff

    02:16

  • Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke win in Texas Governor primary races

    00:57

  • ‘I’d love to bring it closer to home’: Texas voters react to Biden State of the Union

    06:15

  • Jayapal: ‘The president was on fire’

    05:46

Meet the Press

Blinken on a no-fly zone in Ukraine: We're trying to end this war, 'not start a new one'

02:15

Secretary of State Antony Blinken joins Meet the Press to respond to President Zelenskyy saying it is because of the West's "weakness" that more people will die in Ukraine.March 6, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    'They're arriving with nothing,' Ukrainian refugees pour into Poland

    01:47

  • Engel: For Russia, 'the offensive is not going well'

    03:01

  • Ukraine's first resistance continues, but worst is yet to come

    01:18

  • Full Blinken: ‘Taking a city is not taking the hearts and minds of Ukrainians’

    09:23

  • Latest jobs numbers paint a rosy picture, but recent revisions tell a different story

    01:15

  • Rev. Sharpton: U.S. ‘cannot be global liberators’ and ‘ignore the threat to democracy’ at home

    01:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All