IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Embattled Rep. George Santos hit with 23 additional federal charges, including identity thef

  • Young people will be most affected by Israel-Hamas war, says fmr. Israel ambassador

    04:38

  • Biden interview could signal ‘closure to investigation’ in classified documents case

    02:53
  • Now Playing

    Blinken to travel to Israel Wednesday as Biden says at least 14 Americans have been killed

    03:24
  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy calls out Biden for doing 'a barbecue' amid Israel conflict

    02:07

  • ‘Iran is complicit’ in Hamas actions in Israel, NSC Coordinator Kirby says

    07:00

  • Hamas attacks mark Israel’s ‘greatest losses’ since 1948, says Amb. Dennis Ross

    05:45

  • McCarthy puts need for Israel aid ahead of Ukraine: 'Israel is in the middle of a war with nothing'

    01:12

  • Kevin McCarthy says he’s ‘watching the world fall around me’: Full interview

    10:32

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy calls to evacuate Americans from Israel

    01:54

  • McCarthy sidesteps what he'd do if GOP conference chooses him as speaker

    02:10

  • 'I'd still vote for' Biden if he was 'dead': Pa. voters react to Trump-Biden 2024 rematch

    02:43

  • Full Panel: Congress can't act 'quickly' until they elect a speaker

    05:50

  • Gaetz in 2018: Replacing Paul Ryan as speaker before his term is up would ‘shatter’ GOP

    01:26

  • Full Haley: Israel is the 'frontline of defense' for America

    08:57

  • Full Gaetz: ‘Absolutely’ worth potentially losing job to oust McCarthy

    10:12

  • ‘I’ve been concerned’ about attack on U.S. amid Israel war, says Nikki Haley

    02:19

  • Haley calls Blinken ‘irresponsible’ for failing to connect U.S. money to Hamas attacks

    02:21

  • Full Blinken: Israel will look at whether attack was 'an intelligence failure'

    11:16

  • Blinken on Hamas funding during Israel attack: ‘These were not U.S taxpayer dollars’

    02:08

  • Blinken says 'several Americans' may be among 'dead' or 'hostages' in Israel after Hamas attack

    01:07

Meet the Press

Blinken to travel to Israel Wednesday as Biden says at least 14 Americans have been killed

03:24

Sec. Antony Blinken will travel to Israel on Wednesday, the State Department announced Tuesday. It comes as President Biden says at least 14 Americans have died in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Oct. 10, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Young people will be most affected by Israel-Hamas war, says fmr. Israel ambassador

    04:38

  • Biden interview could signal ‘closure to investigation’ in classified documents case

    02:53
  • Now Playing

    Blinken to travel to Israel Wednesday as Biden says at least 14 Americans have been killed

    03:24
  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy calls out Biden for doing 'a barbecue' amid Israel conflict

    02:07

  • ‘Iran is complicit’ in Hamas actions in Israel, NSC Coordinator Kirby says

    07:00

  • Hamas attacks mark Israel’s ‘greatest losses’ since 1948, says Amb. Dennis Ross

    05:45
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All