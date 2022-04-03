IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Russian pullback near Kyiv appears to be an act of necessity more than diplomacy01:12
Engel: Ukrainians 'want to go on the offensive now before Russia is able to reposition'02:34
Blinken: 'We may be' in a new phase of the Ukraine war after Russia's 'devastating setback'00:53
Hillary Clinton: 'I would hope ... significant if not total boycott of Russia' from G2002:09
Full Blinken: 'Time is certainly not on Vladimir Putin’s side'07:59
Full Hillary Clinton Interview: ‘We have to double down on the pressure’ on Russia11:04
Full Panel: White House plans to lift covid restrictions on immigration06:28
Full Masha Gessen: ‘Russia at this point is a totalitarian society’06:32
Hillary Clinton: I would use 'carrot and stick' to influence Saudi Arabia away from Putin02:57
Blinken: Russian economy faces 'long-term impact' from sanctions, company withdrawals01:20
'I don't think it helped': Hillary Clinton says chaos around Afghanistan withdrawal impacted voters' view of Biden01:22
With upcoming abortion decision, Supreme Court could rattle midterm campaigns01:44
Meet the Press Reports: What is cryptocurrency? Is it already a bubble?00:56
MTP Compressed: Russia faces ‘long-term’ economic impact from war as they increasingly target civilians02:42
Female journalists face gender-based online harassment04:39
Latvian Defense Minister: 'Time to de-Putinize the West'06:16
Meet the Press Reports: One in 5 Americans say they have invested, traded in or used cryptocurrency02:00
Engel: Russian forces ‘taking significant losses’ around Kyiv02:49
Cryptocurrency: The Wild West26:31
Sen. Warner: ‘Despicable and pathetic that Donald Trump is out appealing to a war criminal’01:36
Blinken: 'We may be' in a new phase of the Ukraine war after Russia's 'devastating setback'00:53
Secretary of State Antony Blinken discusses Russian pullback from Kyiv, Ukraine.April 3, 2022
