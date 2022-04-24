IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Blunt: Trump could be GOP nominee in 2024 if people remain frustrated with government

Blunt: Trump could be GOP nominee in 2024 if people remain frustrated with government

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) says he will vote for the Republican nominee in 2024 but "it's a long time between now and then" to decide whether he would support former President Trump as the nominee. April 24, 2022

    Blunt: Trump could be GOP nominee in 2024 if people remain frustrated with government

