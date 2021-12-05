Braun: Rights of pregnant women and 'the unvaccinated' aren't equivalent
01:57
Share this -
copied
"If you try to make those equivalent, I think you're going to get in that current paradigm we're in to where you're arguing about things that just divide us," Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) says.Dec. 5, 2021
Braun: Rights of pregnant women and 'the unvaccinated' aren't equivalent
01:57
After Roe? What the Supreme Court's decision could mean for politics
01:33
The day after Roe: States have anti-abortion laws ready to go
03:00
Klobuchar: Solution to abortion debate 'may well be' found through the political process, not the courts