IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Breyer retirements opens path for Biden to score a much-needed win

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    Full Durbin: Supreme Court replacement timing 'depends on the nominee'

    08:44

  • Students value free speech, but feel theirs is threatened

    01:53

  • Fauci: ‘I support [Dr. Walensky] very, very heavily’ to restore confidence in CDC

    10:09

  • Gen. Milley: ‘Things just feel different right now’ with Russia

    02:58

  • New EPA plan cracks down on pollution in communities of color

    04:35

  • Kaine: SCOTUS nomination is a chance to calm the waters after 'we fell short' on voting rights

    07:38

  • Wiley: Black women have been ‘grossly underrepresented on the bench’

    01:39

  • Full Kirby: U.S. is getting ‘our piece’ of potential NATO Response Force ‘more ready’

    06:06

  • Sen. Cardin: Senate expects to ‘get to finish line during this year’ on Breyer replacement

    09:03

  • Jim Messina: ‘No bigger issue’ than a judicial pick to unite Democrats ahead of midterms

    01:34

  • Kelly O’Donnell: Breyer retirement could give Pres. Biden ‘historic legacy opportunity’

    02:29

  • Pete Williams: Justice Breyer marked by belief that the Court ‘must be practical’

    01:40

  • Sen. Warner on Sen. Sinema censure: 'Hesitant' to be 'following the Republican lead'

    01:34

  • Full Panel: Democratic, GOP parties both unpopular and divided in NBC poll

    11:12

  • Voto Latino president: Sen. Sinema went 'on the wrong side of history'

    05:36

  • Arizona Democrats 'furious' with Sen. Sinema on voting rights

    03:03

  • Georgia voters: 'Very low bar' for elected leaders to succeed at this point

    22:00

  • Biden briefed on military options in 'advance' of potential Russian Ukraine invasion

    02:31

  • Former NSC director: Putin is setting the pace and 'no one is talking to Putin'

    04:40

Meet the Press

Breyer retirements opens path for Biden to score a much-needed win

01:06

Just last week we said President Biden was in desperate need of a reset. His poll numbers are falling -- in particular among African Americans — and there's real fear that Democrats' midterm hopes will be sunk by a lack of enthusiasm among voters who put Mr. Biden in office.Jan. 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Breyer retirements opens path for Biden to score a much-needed win

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    Full Durbin: Supreme Court replacement timing 'depends on the nominee'

    08:44

  • Students value free speech, but feel theirs is threatened

    01:53

  • Fauci: ‘I support [Dr. Walensky] very, very heavily’ to restore confidence in CDC

    10:09

  • Gen. Milley: ‘Things just feel different right now’ with Russia

    02:58

  • New EPA plan cracks down on pollution in communities of color

    04:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All