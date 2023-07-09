IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Burgum says he wouldn’t do business with Trump

    00:17

  • Economy is 'winning hand' for Biden in 2024, says N.J. Gov. Murphy

    00:35
  • Now Playing

    Burgum: A president shouldn’t be expected to ‘weigh in on every single thing’

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court decision highlights racial disparities that come with a college degree

    02:30

  • Chuck Todd: 6 months out from Iowa caucuses, parties debate what 2024 ‘is going to be about’

    03:44

  • Full Panel: GOP voters ‘don’t care’ about policy, ‘they want to know you are a fighter’

    07:34

  • Meet the Press Minute: Trump expresses support for affirmative action in 2015

    01:02

  • Full Murphy: Gov. Christie’s cancelation of New Jersey tunnel project ‘biggest policy mistake’

    07:31

  • Full Burgum: Culture war issues ‘definitely not the place’ to focus on for presidential candidates

    46:39

  • The Secret War on Terror | Meet the Press Reports

    27:00

  • U.S. has fought secret wars in at least 20 countries since 2001, Brennan Center report shows

    12:02

  • Inside America’s secret war in Somalia | Meet the Press Reports

    10:06

  • Details of the PGA Tour, LIV Golf merger are ‘very murky,' says Sally Jenkins

    04:37

  • House Freedom Caucus ousts Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Full panel

    09:32

  • June jobs report shows U.S. economy is ‘remarkably resilient,’ says KPMG’s chief economist

    05:40

  • Controversial cluster munitions could ‘fill a bridge’ in Ukraine ammunition shortage

    04:28

  • Rep. Moskowitz: Washington is doing ‘nothing’ to proactively address climate change

    07:44

  • Heat record headlines likely to continue ‘for the next three to four weeks’

    06:49

  • Full Panel: ‘A mob trying to kill' Pence explains his new break from Trump policy

    11:27

  • Trump's joint fundraising committee raises $35 million

    04:23

Meet the Press

Burgum: A president shouldn’t be expected to ‘weigh in on every single thing’

01:30

Presidential candidate Gov. Doug Burgum (R-N.D.) emphasized his support for states’ rights despite the push by his party to pass culture war legislation during an exclusive interview with Meet the Press. July 9, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Burgum says he wouldn’t do business with Trump

    00:17

  • Economy is 'winning hand' for Biden in 2024, says N.J. Gov. Murphy

    00:35
  • Now Playing

    Burgum: A president shouldn’t be expected to ‘weigh in on every single thing’

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court decision highlights racial disparities that come with a college degree

    02:30

  • Chuck Todd: 6 months out from Iowa caucuses, parties debate what 2024 ‘is going to be about’

    03:44

  • Full Panel: GOP voters ‘don’t care’ about policy, ‘they want to know you are a fighter’

    07:34
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All