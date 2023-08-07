IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Casey DeSantis: 'I've never told my kids about the cancer battle'

Meet the Press

Casey DeSantis: ‘I’ve never told my kids about the cancer battle’

02:52

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and Florida first lady Casey DeSantis discuss her breast cancer diagnosis and how they approached her treatment.Aug. 7, 2023

