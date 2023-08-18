IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press

Cherokee Nation inaugurates principal chief for second term: ‘We’re going to be busy’

05:54

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskins, Jr. discusses his plans for a second term, its Democratic history and his plans to “protect Cherokee sovereignty.”Aug. 18, 2023

