Meet the Press

China is trying to bury stories about Biden calling Xi a 'dictator'

At a fundraiser in California, President Biden called Chinese President Xi a "dictator," just one day after Secretary Blinken's trip to Beijing. CNBC Senior White House Correspondent Kayla Tausche discusses the potential fallout from President Biden's comments.June 21, 2023

