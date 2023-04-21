IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Supreme Court abortion case “more complex” than expected due to short-term extension

    08:06

  • Is the ‘first pitch’ essential to scoring the presidency?

    06:04

  • Full Panel: Florida Republican lawmakers think DeSantis ‘is not ready,’ and instead are backing Trump

    11:09
    Chuck Todd: ‘Are you ready for a do-over of the 2020 election?’

    03:33
    Full Rep. Khanna: Congressional war game shows war with China would be ‘catastrophic’

    07:00

  • Steve Kornacki and Chuck Todd give an early look at the 2024 Senate map

    05:35

  • Full Panel: Republicans were ‘unified’ on abortion before Dobbs ruling. Now it’s complicated.

    09:50

  • DeSantis will ‘have to tell people why he wants to be president’ to beat Trump

    11:09

  • Chuck Todd: DeSantis’ emerging presidential candidacy is struggling 'bigly'

    03:39

  • ‘Democracy in Israel has prevailed’ after judicial reform protests, says former Prime Minister

    07:47

  • Full Panel: DeSantis ‘likes the photo ops, but he doesn't sit down and have conversations’

    09:50

  • Full Phillips: ‘Countless’ senators have privately called for Sen. Feinstein to resign

    09:01

  • Rep. Quigley: ‘I have to quote Trump for the first time’ on Biden threatening to raise debt ceiling

    10:17

  • Full Panel: Many Fox News viewers didn’t know about Dominion case, focus groups show

    08:38

  • Fox News $787.5M settlement is 'not going to bankrupt' company

    07:24

  • 'It's a bittersweet' day for Dominion following $787.5M Fox News settlement, lawyer says

    03:25

  • Dominion and Fox News reach settlement

    03:29

  • Poland’s PM says he's ‘worried’ about U.S. fatigue toward the Ukraine war

    01:24

  • Full Panel: Feinstein replacement debate ‘is about California raw power politics’

    08:30

  • Trump’s attacks on DeSantis over entitlements are ‘taking a toll,’ but new ad pushes back

    07:08

Chuck Todd: ‘Are you ready for a do-over of the 2020 election?’

03:33

A rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Biden in 2024 us increasingly likely as new polling shows Trump leading other declared and potential GOP candidates, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.April 21, 2023

