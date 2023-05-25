IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Microsoft president: AI is 'is important to the future of every aspect of digital' tech

    16:43

  • ‘Lehman on steroids’: How a debt default now could be ‘much worse’ than 2011 crisis

    06:22

  • Full Panel: White House lost the debt ceiling messaging war, says former Biden adviser

    10:18
  • Now Playing

    Chuck Todd: Biden is ‘losing the messaging war’ on debt limit

    03:33
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Sinema jokes her endorsement wouldn’t help Tim Scott in 2024

    03:54

  • Full Panel: 'If Ron DeSantis rises or falls,' it'll be on the first debate stage

    09:40

  • Kasich on DeSantis 2024: 'I don't know how you win' banning books

    08:05

  • DeSantis PAC founder: Trump is 'undisciplined, irritating ... childish [and] petulant'

    09:14

  • DeSantis' Twitter presidential announcement is possibly 'high risk, high reward'

    01:41

  • Chuck Todd: Is the GOP primary about to turn into a brawl or a beatdown?

    03:22

  • Ukraine in ‘best position they’ve been’ ahead of counteroffensive against Russia

    05:16

  • Multistate agreement to reduce water for Colorado River is 'stopgap solution at best'

    03:01

  • ‘Neighbors can come after neighbors’: Attorney warns of vigilante abortion laws in the South

    06:32

  • Debt negotiations: Biden ‘should’ve been at the table’ long ago, says GOP lawmaker

    07:44

  • Retirements could make way for historic number of African American women in Senate

    04:45

  • NASA goes nuclear to get humans to Mars

    04:06

  • Sen. Tim Scott makes his case against Trump, DeSantis on conservatism and Ukraine

    07:30

  • Biden will likely have to use 14th Amendment to raise debt ceiling, Rep. Cohen says

    07:38

  • The Race to Mars

    27:00

  • Full panel: ‘Within 200 years, it's easy to imagine … millions of people living in space’

    10:25

Meet the Press

Chuck Todd: Biden is ‘losing the messaging war’ on debt limit

03:33

President Biden’s approval rating drops as a June debt deadline looms. Negotiators haven’t hit the panic button just yet, but angst is growing among some Democrats as the White House appears to be losing the messaging war against Republicans on the debt ceiling.May 25, 2023

  • Microsoft president: AI is 'is important to the future of every aspect of digital' tech

    16:43

  • ‘Lehman on steroids’: How a debt default now could be ‘much worse’ than 2011 crisis

    06:22

  • Full Panel: White House lost the debt ceiling messaging war, says former Biden adviser

    10:18
  • Now Playing

    Chuck Todd: Biden is ‘losing the messaging war’ on debt limit

    03:33
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Sinema jokes her endorsement wouldn’t help Tim Scott in 2024

    03:54

  • Full Panel: 'If Ron DeSantis rises or falls,' it'll be on the first debate stage

    09:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All