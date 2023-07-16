IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Sullivan: NATO 'undermined' by 'lagger' nations not meeting GDP commitment

    01:58

  • Full Sen. Sullivan: Tuberville 'has the right' to place holds on military promotions

    08:48

  • As U.S. crosses Putin’s red lines, NSA says, ‘We have learned … what is possible and what is not’

    01:38

  • Full Jake Sullivan: If Putin bets on 2024 U.S. election results, 'he's going to continue losing'

    09:19

  • NSA Sullivan defends U.S. ‘moral authority’ in supplying cluster bombs to Ukraine

    01:40
    Chuck Todd: Biden’s NATO work may be ‘judged by history’ as most impactful of his presidency

    01:54
    ‘Real disconnect’ between cost of living and workers’ paychecks | Meet the Press Reports

    10:55

  • Andrew Yang: ‘No one should be working and be poor’ in America

    11:38

  • Partnering with FEMA could support heat relief opportunities, says Phoenix’s heat officer

    05:42

  • Hollywood writers and actors strike together for the first time in decades

    04:37

  • Full Panel: Abortion is a ‘losing issue’ for Republicans

    09:24

  • Chuck Todd: Trump’s abortion stance sets him apart from GOP field

    03:41

  • Panel: DeSantis would’ve ‘captured so much momentum’ if he announced 2024 run earlier

    09:30

  • As Trump remains GOP front-runner, Biden assures NATO allies of U.S. stability and commitment

    02:54

  • How Much is a Living Wage? | Meet the Press Reports

    27:00

  • Abortion amendment will ‘undermine’ ability to recruit military, says Democratic lawmaker

    07:49

  • Pentagon is ‘opening’ to a dialogue with the Russian military, deputy press sec. says

    07:24

  • Fmr. ambassador to Russia ‘surprised’ Putin and Prigozhin met face-to-face

    05:41

  • MTP Minute: Then-VP Gore predicts heat wave trends in 1993

    01:29

  • Buck: MTG was 'kicked out' of the Freedom Caucus after she 'consistently attacked other members'

    11:25

Chuck Todd: Biden’s NATO work may be ‘judged by history’ as most impactful of his presidency

01:54

The U.S. saw good news on the economy this week, with inflation cooling and more signs the 2024 campaign is heating up. But the biggest story was in Lithuania, where members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization met to expand the coalition and discuss their alliance.July 16, 2023

