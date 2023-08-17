'No chance' Trump is tried in Georgia before 2024 election, says fmr. Fulton assistant DA08:24
On Trump indictments, his voters 'don’t know' and 'don’t care'00:46
An appeals court has upheld some restrictions on abortion pill access. Here’s what it means.04:10
Additional 20 search dogs join Maui’s rescue efforts, Hawaii official says05:12
‘If a candidate can win Hispanics, they can win the presidency’: Mayor Francis Suarez11:22
Tester’s biggest re-election challenge is if Montana race ‘becomes all about’ Trump and Biden04:33
Pro-Trump House members ‘want some blood’ as government shutdown looms04:34
- Now Playing
Chuck Todd: Can America survive this uncertain moment for U.S. democracy?03:46
- UP NEXT
‘Donald Trump should drop out’ of 2024 presidential race: Full Hutchinson12:37
Asa Hutchinson: If we don’t make the first debate, ‘we plan on making the second one’02:00
Former Santos fundraiser indicted for impersonating top congressional aide00:48
Full Panel: ‘We're all trying to figure out’ which leaders will meet this political moment10:28
Chuck Todd: Trump’s 2024 rivals struggle with ‘gravity’ of Georgia indictment03:42
Full panel: Republicans will lose in Georgia again if Trump is the nominee09:35
Trump's attacks on Fani Willis could make his trial calendar harder, fmr. Ga. AG warns12:13
Here’s why Fani Willis’ plan to bring a trial in 6 months is just ‘not possible’05:29
Hawaii governor says there will be a review to assess possible 'failure of preparedness'10:26
Vivek Ramaswamy ‘comes up a lot’ in focus groups, Amy Walter says04:25
Trump is ‘tempted’ to attend the first GOP presidential debate01:16
Trump likely has ‘a little runway left’ before Judge Chutkan finds him in contempt06:57
- UP NEXT
'No chance' Trump is tried in Georgia before 2024 election, says fmr. Fulton assistant DA08:24
On Trump indictments, his voters 'don’t know' and 'don’t care'00:46
An appeals court has upheld some restrictions on abortion pill access. Here’s what it means.04:10
Additional 20 search dogs join Maui’s rescue efforts, Hawaii official says05:12
‘If a candidate can win Hispanics, they can win the presidency’: Mayor Francis Suarez11:22
Tester’s biggest re-election challenge is if Montana race ‘becomes all about’ Trump and Biden04:33
Play All