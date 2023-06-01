IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Chuck Todd: DeSantis' path to the presidency is 'nearly impossible' without Iowa

Chuck Todd: DeSantis' path to the presidency is 'nearly impossible' without Iowa

03:07

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is barnstorming early states, facing new questions about his campaign's strength and strategy. While it may be hard to see how DeSantis wins the GOP primary, it's nearly impossible to see how he wins it without winning Iowa.June 1, 2023

    Chuck Todd: DeSantis' path to the presidency is 'nearly impossible' without Iowa

