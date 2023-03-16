Chuck Todd: Economic risk remains after 11 U.S. banks try to prop up First Republic Bank

There's a potential for "further shocks" to the banking system remain while an uninsured $30 billion is deposited into sustaining First Republic Bank. Unclassified footage shows Russian jets dumping fuel and colliding with a U.S. drone. And the White House tells TikTok to disassociate with ByteDance or face a nationwide ban.March 16, 2023