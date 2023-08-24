IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Chuck Todd: GOP debate spent little time on Trump, the ‘elephant not in the room’

    04:39
Meet the Press

Chuck Todd: GOP debate spent little time on Trump, the ‘elephant not in the room’

04:39

Former President Donald Trump emerged from last night's debate relatively unscathed. The 2024 GOP candidates spent very little time talking about the elephant not in the room. Aug. 24, 2023

