    Chuck Todd: McConnell's freezes make it 'a lot harder' for GOP to criticize Biden's age

    McConnell calls GOP leaders after freezing mid-news conference: He 'was in good spirits'

Meet the Press

Chuck Todd: McConnell’s freezes make it ‘a lot harder’ for GOP to criticize Biden’s age

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) appeared to freeze up at an event Wednesday in Covington, Kentucky. The issue of aging is not one that the White House wants to be talking about but it gets a lot harder for Republicans to point fingers at Biden when their Senate leader has the same liability. Aug. 31, 2023

    Chuck Todd: McConnell's freezes make it 'a lot harder' for GOP to criticize Biden's age

    McConnell calls GOP leaders after freezing mid-news conference: He 'was in good spirits'

Best of NBC News

