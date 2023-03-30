Chuck Todd: MLB opening day is 'earlier than I expected, or I might not have been here today'

The MLB's 2023 opening day as three new rule changes are implemented — adding a pitch clock and larger bases while getting rid of "the shift" in the infield to speed up the flow of the game. Senior Writer at The Athletic Evan Drellich joins Chuck Todd to discuss changes to America's pastime on Meet the Press NOW.March 30, 2023