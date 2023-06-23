IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

Chuck Todd: One year post-Dobbs, voters want to preserve abortion access

03:53

One year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, voters across America have turned out to the polls largely in support of preserving abortion access.June 23, 2023

  • NBC News Poll finds 61% of voters disapprove of Dobbs abortion decision one year later

    04:05

  • Biden admin hopes Modi visit will move India ‘in right direction’ with Russia

    10:46

  • ‘Abortion access has entered a fragile new phase’ as activists focus on ballot measures

    13:01

  • Missing submersible believed to be ‘in small pieces’ after ‘catastrophic implosion’

    04:09
    Chuck Todd: One year post-Dobbs, voters want to preserve abortion access

    03:53
    Battle over abortion: Ohio GOP pushes to preserve state ban with August election

    03:38

