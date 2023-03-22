IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Chuck Todd: Only thing that will keep Trump off the ballot in 2024 'might be the legal system'

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    TikTok is 'cocaine,' 'programmed to be weaponized,' fmr. Trump official says

    06:15

  • Full Panel: Republican candidates ‘need to remind’ voters why Trump is in a legal ‘mess’

    09:32

  • How New York’s ‘quirky law’ could impact the Trump investigation

    05:37

  • New report proves disparities in PTSD care for Black veterans

    05:22

  • War crimes warrant for Putin could push Russia, China together

    05:15

  • Full Panel: Trump’s call for protests has an ‘eerie echo’ to Jan. 6th

    08:01

  • Grand jury in Trump investigation suggests DA seeks felony charge

    15:37

  • Full Panel: TikTok is ‘entrenched’ in American economy with 150M users, CEO to tell Congress

    04:13

  • Full Rounds: Federal Reserve effectively stopped the bleed

    11:19

  • Meet the Press Minute: Cheney warns against GOP support for isolationism in 1991

    01:22

  • Rounds won't say if he regrets not voting to convict Trump after Jan. 6

    02:42

  • GOP's refusal to let 2020 go puts party in 'political pickle' at ballot box

    01:50

  • Rounds responds to DeSantis: Ukraine war isn't 'a territorial dispute’

    02:21

  • Full Warren: Calling data privacy a TikTok issue by itself ‘misses the elephant in the room’

    13:23

  • Warren critical on Biden's decision to approve drilling project, but 'glad he's president'

    02:13

  • Xi in Russia; TikTok’s CEO testifies; Trump calls for protests: ‘Whirlwind of a week’ ahead

    02:38

  • Powell shouldn't 'be chairman of the Federal Reserve,' says Warren

    00:31

  • Full Panel: ‘Working class fight’ playing out in Chicago mayoral runoff

    10:38

  • Interest rate hike 'shocked' the economy, contributing to bank failures, says former FDIC vice chair

    07:43

Meet the Press

Chuck Todd: Only thing that will keep Trump off the ballot in 2024 'might be the legal system'

04:11

At the moment, there is no force inside the GOP that appears to have the will or ability to deny Donald Trump the 2024 presidential nomination, Chuck Todd explains. From Trump's vantage point, the biggest obstacles on his path to the nomination appear to be criminal investigations.March 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Chuck Todd: Only thing that will keep Trump off the ballot in 2024 'might be the legal system'

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    TikTok is 'cocaine,' 'programmed to be weaponized,' fmr. Trump official says

    06:15

  • Full Panel: Republican candidates ‘need to remind’ voters why Trump is in a legal ‘mess’

    09:32

  • How New York’s ‘quirky law’ could impact the Trump investigation

    05:37

  • New report proves disparities in PTSD care for Black veterans

    05:22

  • War crimes warrant for Putin could push Russia, China together

    05:15

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All