    Chuck Todd: Supreme Court’s credibility has ‘never been more in question’ than at this moment

    01:20
    Supreme Court gun ruling impacts states beyond New York

    02:02

  • Full panel: ‘We are feeling the consequences of the 2016 election’

    11:11

  • Michigan Attorney General seeks 'total reproductive rights' enshrined in the state constitution

    06:39

  • Overturning Roe is ‘the end of the beginning’ for anti-abortion rights advocate

    06:10

  • Pritzker: Illinois preparing for ‘potentially 30,000’ out-of-state women seeking abortions

    06:54

  • Was Roe overturned 5-4 or 6-3? Pete Williams explains the difference

    01:30

  • Why the 2016 election may ‘turn out to be … the most consequential election in more than 100 years’

    01:42

  • Chuck: Roe decision will ‘supercharge polarization’

    02:28

  • Whitmer: ‘I’m not going to weigh in on whether [Biden] should run’ in 2024

    00:49

  • Goodell cannot just remove Dan Snyder as Commanders owner, says Hobson

    00:46

  • ‘Progressive heartthrob’ indicted on 21 federal charges

    02:35

Chuck Todd: Supreme Court’s credibility has ‘never been more in question’ than at this moment

01:20

The credibility of the Supreme Court “has never been more in question” than at this moment, after their vote on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade. The decision, Chuck Todd says, comes at a time where the country is already "dangerously divided." June 26, 2022

