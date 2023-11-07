IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Chuck Todd: Tuesday election is a test of Trump

    06:12
  • UP NEXT

    Panel: Youngkin will ‘automatically’ become 2028 presidential candidate if GOP wins 2023 state race

    08:00

  • Trump ‘doesn’t want to have to go head to head’ with DeSantis in debate, GOP congressman says

    07:23

  • Florida is ‘not a red state’ but ‘gerrymandered,’ fmr. Rep. Mucarsel-Powell says

    06:31

  • Iowa Gov. Reynolds endorses Gov. DeSantis for president: Trump ‘can’t win’ in 2024

    23:00

  • Full Panel: Democrats are 'looking to 2028 and skipping 2024'

    10:00

  • DeSantis: If you don’t ‘kiss the ring’ with Trump, he’ll trash you

    00:41

  • Virginia election previews abortion messaging ahead of 2024

    03:43

  • Where will Israel’s ground offensive go next?

    02:39

  • Trump overtakes Biden in polling of key swing states

    04:09

  • Full Panel: DeSantis desperately needs the possible bump from Iowa Gov. Reynolds' endorsement

    07:02

  • Ukraine-Russia war 'is taking the best of us,' Zelenskyy says

    00:55

  • Zelenskyy: Russia, Iran and North Korea sponsored Hamas’ attack on Israel

    02:10

  • Zelenskyy says he’s ‘ready to go to Israel today’ but the visit will ‘depend on a number of things’ 

    01:32

  • 'We can’t trust terrorists': Zelenskyy rejects possible peace negotiations with Russia

    01:21

  • Zelenskyy says he only needs ‘24 minutes’ to explain to Trump he ‘can’t bring peace’ in Ukraine

    02:47

  • Zelenskyy rejects that war with Russia has reached a ‘stalemate’

    04:22

  • Russia now controls 18 percent of Ukraine, including Crimea and parts of eastern Ukraine

    02:01

  • For Iowa Republicans, the most important presidential quality is the ability to beat Biden: Poll

    03:10

  • DeSantis to get coveted endorsement from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

    01:20

Meet the Press

Chuck Todd: Tuesday election is a test of Trump

06:12

Voters head to the polls in Kentucky, Ohio, Mississippi and Virginia. What could they tell us about 2024? NBC News Chief Political Analyst  Chuck Todd joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss.Nov. 7, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Chuck Todd: Tuesday election is a test of Trump

    06:12
  • UP NEXT

    Panel: Youngkin will ‘automatically’ become 2028 presidential candidate if GOP wins 2023 state race

    08:00

  • Trump ‘doesn’t want to have to go head to head’ with DeSantis in debate, GOP congressman says

    07:23

  • Florida is ‘not a red state’ but ‘gerrymandered,’ fmr. Rep. Mucarsel-Powell says

    06:31

  • Iowa Gov. Reynolds endorses Gov. DeSantis for president: Trump ‘can’t win’ in 2024

    23:00

  • Full Panel: Democrats are 'looking to 2028 and skipping 2024'

    10:00
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All