Meet the Press

Classified document leak ‘awkward’ for U.S. relationship with Ukraine

06:12

The classified intelligence document leak is “awkward” for American relationships with allies, especially as Ukraine fights its war with Russia, according to NBC News Correspondent Dan De Luce. “They know we spy on them, but when it becomes public and it’s in their face, it’s embarrassing for both sides,” said NBC News Correspondent Ken Dilanian.April 10, 2023

