IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Classroom culture wars: Who decides what students will learn?

    26:33
  • UP NEXT

    'No more noble job': School board polarization pressures teachers, administrators

    12:47

  • Gen. Breedlove: ‘Putin is extremely unhappy with the performance of his military right now’

    06:16

  • ‘This is a big deal:’ U.S. & NATO consider red lines against Russia

    06:34

  • Latvian member of parliament calls for 'permanent' U.S. troop presence in the Baltics

    05:39

  • GOP senator: Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘qualified’

    07:02

  • Parents and Teachers in Florida Debate So-Called “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

    02:30

  • MTP Compressed: Escalation of war in Ukraine prompts debate over extent of U.S., NATO involvement

    02:57

  • 'One of a kind' Rep. Don Young, Alaska's long-serving congressman

    00:34

  • Andrea Mitchell: Gas-tax holiday proposals are ‘terrible climate policy’

    00:43

  • Full Panel: Biden, Xi offer conflicting accounts of call over Ukraine

    07:47

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: ‘Cut the Russians out’ of the Iran Nuclear Deal

    00:54

  • Cheney: Jan. 6 committee will reveal 'new information'

    01:15

  • Full Liz Cheney: 'Important that Putin not reap any rewards' from his invasion

    07:31

  • NATO Sec. Gen: Russia’s potential use of chemical weapons would be ‘blatant’ violation of law

    01:13

  • Murphy: 'I'm proud of President Biden' for calling Putin a 'war criminal'

    01:05

  • Full Sen. Murphy: U.S. involvement in Ukraine ‘is going to increase’ if Russia continues targeting civilians

    06:26

  • Full NATO Sec. General: 'Our core responsibility is to protect 1 billion people living in … NATO countries'

    08:22

  • NATO Sec. Gen.: We've 'trained' Ukrainian armed forces 'for many years'

    01:16

  • Watts: ‘Mud season’ slows Russian advances in Ukraine

    02:07

Meet the Press

Classroom culture wars: Who decides what students will learn?

26:33

On the frontline of the hottest culture war, Meet the Press travels to Florida where books, gender and history are all on the local ballot.March 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Classroom culture wars: Who decides what students will learn?

    26:33
  • UP NEXT

    'No more noble job': School board polarization pressures teachers, administrators

    12:47

  • Gen. Breedlove: ‘Putin is extremely unhappy with the performance of his military right now’

    06:16

  • ‘This is a big deal:’ U.S. & NATO consider red lines against Russia

    06:34

  • Latvian member of parliament calls for 'permanent' U.S. troop presence in the Baltics

    05:39

  • GOP senator: Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘qualified’

    07:02

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All