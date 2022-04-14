IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Race & football: How reforms fall short

    26:34

  • Full Panel: Era of good will ‘is over’ for Black NFL players and coaches

    08:17

  • Meet the Press Reports: NFL under growing spotlight due to lack of diversity among head coaches

    03:51

  • Full Cuellar Interview: ‘Cartels are going to be enriched by Title 42 going away’

    08:02
  • Now Playing

    Coaching and ownership show NFL's race reform challenges

    09:28
  • UP NEXT

    New polling shows voters across the country oppose Title 42 rollback

    04:55

  • Fmr. Amb. Taylor: ‘Ukrainian resistance will continue’ as long as U.S. keeps up weapons supply

    06:48

  • Clint Watts explains how Ukrainians could have attacked Russian flagship

    03:43

  • Hue Jackson: For NFL teams bending the Rooney Rule, 'there's not a penalty'

    11:10

  • Alabama governor signs law making gender-affirming medical care a felony

    04:42

  • Brooklyn subway shooting suspect reportedly arrested in New York City

    01:26

  • Ukrainian MP: ‘There are so many tragedies right now’ in Ukraine

    04:45

  • After helicopters are pulled from Ukraine military aid, reports they could be added in a 'later package'

    02:31

  • French President Macron to face far-right candidate Le Pen in runoff election

    07:02

  • 'Buildup of Russian combat power' near Luhansk, Ukraine in coming weeks

    01:56

  • MTP Compressed: Ukraine won 'battle for Kyiv,' needs ‘all necessary weapons’ to prepare for battle in Donbas

    02:08

  • Sullivan: U.S. expelled 12 Russian diplomats in February

    01:31

  • Larry Summers calls for increasing revenue, but rejects 'billionaire's tax'

    02:17

  • Full Panel: Could Jackson be Biden's last big win?

    07:17

  • Larry Summers: U.S. could avoid recession with cost savings, increased immigration

    01:48

Meet the Press

Coaching and ownership show NFL's race reform challenges

09:28

Blayne Alexander reports on the stark racial disparity between NFL players and the league's coaching and ownership numbers.April 14, 2022

  • Race & football: How reforms fall short

    26:34

  • Full Panel: Era of good will ‘is over’ for Black NFL players and coaches

    08:17

  • Meet the Press Reports: NFL under growing spotlight due to lack of diversity among head coaches

    03:51

  • Full Cuellar Interview: ‘Cartels are going to be enriched by Title 42 going away’

    08:02
  • Now Playing

    Coaching and ownership show NFL's race reform challenges

    09:28
  • UP NEXT

    New polling shows voters across the country oppose Title 42 rollback

    04:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All