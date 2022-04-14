Coaching and ownership show NFL's race reform challenges

Race & football: How reforms fall short26:34
Full Panel: Era of good will ‘is over’ for Black NFL players and coaches08:17
Meet the Press Reports: NFL under growing spotlight due to lack of diversity among head coaches03:51
Full Cuellar Interview: ‘Cartels are going to be enriched by Title 42 going away’08:02
- Now Playing
Coaching and ownership show NFL's race reform challenges09:28
- UP NEXT
New polling shows voters across the country oppose Title 42 rollback04:55
Fmr. Amb. Taylor: ‘Ukrainian resistance will continue’ as long as U.S. keeps up weapons supply06:48
Clint Watts explains how Ukrainians could have attacked Russian flagship03:43
Hue Jackson: For NFL teams bending the Rooney Rule, 'there's not a penalty'11:10
Alabama governor signs law making gender-affirming medical care a felony04:42
Brooklyn subway shooting suspect reportedly arrested in New York City01:26
Ukrainian MP: ‘There are so many tragedies right now’ in Ukraine04:45
After helicopters are pulled from Ukraine military aid, reports they could be added in a 'later package'02:31
French President Macron to face far-right candidate Le Pen in runoff election07:02
'Buildup of Russian combat power' near Luhansk, Ukraine in coming weeks01:56
MTP Compressed: Ukraine won 'battle for Kyiv,' needs ‘all necessary weapons’ to prepare for battle in Donbas02:08
Sullivan: U.S. expelled 12 Russian diplomats in February01:31
Larry Summers calls for increasing revenue, but rejects 'billionaire's tax'02:17
Full Panel: Could Jackson be Biden's last big win?07:17
Larry Summers: U.S. could avoid recession with cost savings, increased immigration01:48
Race & football: How reforms fall short26:34
Full Panel: Era of good will ‘is over’ for Black NFL players and coaches08:17
Meet the Press Reports: NFL under growing spotlight due to lack of diversity among head coaches03:51
Full Cuellar Interview: ‘Cartels are going to be enriched by Title 42 going away’08:02
- Now Playing
Coaching and ownership show NFL's race reform challenges09:28
- UP NEXT
New polling shows voters across the country oppose Title 42 rollback04:55
Play All