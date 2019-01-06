Collins: 'It is not a sign of weakness to try to figure out a middle ground'01:26
In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) tells Chuck Todd that both sides need to be willing to compromise in order to re-open government.
Full Collins: 'Government shutdowns are never good policy'07:25
Full Panel: Shutdown politics could last 'months or even years'07:48
Full Hoyer: WH has no 'specific plans' for border money07:10
Inside the House GOP more closely mirrors Trump's mold01:58
Mulvaney explains 'acting' title: 'We didn't talk specifics' on timeline01:01
Full Mulvaney: Trump 'wants to solve immigration'15:30