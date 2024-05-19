IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dali cargo ship will move from the site of Baltimore bridge collapse ‘within days,’ Gov. Moore says
May 19, 2024

Meet the Press

Dali cargo ship will move from the site of Baltimore bridge collapse ‘within days,’ Gov. Moore says

01:16

The Dali cargo ship, which collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore before the bridge collapsed, will be moved out of the channel “within days,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says.May 19, 2024

