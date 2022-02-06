Data show how bad the NFL's racial-equality problem is among coaches
Recently fired Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores, who is Black, filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL alleging racial discrimination in hiring processes across the league. Looking at the data, there is a huge racial discrepancy between who plays in the NFL and who coaches there.Feb. 6, 2022
