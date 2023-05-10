IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press

Debt limit negotiators should stay at the White House 'until there's a deal,' says Democratic congressman

Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the latest debt ceiling negotiations, the upcoming end of the Title 42 border policy, and the latest polling on President Biden’s 2024 run.May 10, 2023

