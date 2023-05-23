IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Press

Debt negotiations: Biden ‘should’ve been at the table’ long ago, says GOP lawmaker

07:44

Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.) discusses ongoing debt ceiling negotiations between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Valadao criticized Biden for not beginning negotiations earlier, adding that he believes McCarthy has the ability to come to a compromise.May 23, 2023

