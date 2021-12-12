IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Dec. 12 — Sec. Blinken, Gov. Beshear & Sen. Marshall

    47:31

  • Dec. 5 — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Mike Braun and NIH Director Francis Collins

    58:48

  • Nov. 28 – Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gov. Tate Reeves and Michael Cohen

    58:48

  • Nov. 21 – Sec. Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Jon Tester and Sen. Kevin Cramer

    58:50

  • Nov. 14 — Gov. Chris Sununu, Brian Deese & Rep. Adam Schiff

    58:48

  • Meet the Midterms

    27:04

  • Oct. 31 — Sec. Granholm, fmr. Gov. McAuliffe, Georgia Sec. State Raffensperger

    47:31

  • Oct. 24 — CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, Sen. King & Sen. Blunt

    58:48

  • Oct. 17 – Sec. of Transportation Pete Buttigieg & Gov. Asa Hutchinson

    58:48

  • Oct. 10 – Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Stephanie Grisham & Nick Clegg

    54:21

  • Oct. 3 — Sen. Bernie Sanders & Cedric Richmond

    58:40

  • How the West was lost: Climate change

    27:04

  • Sept. 26 — Sen. Cory Booker, DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas

    47:25

  • June 6 — Sen. Mark Warner, Sen. Roy Blunt & Sec. Jennifer Granholm

    58:48

  • Full Manchin Interview: Covid relief 'took a little longer than necessary, but we got it done'

    07:56

  • QAnon and conspiracy theories: An American political tradition

    26:56

  • How to win a presidential debate

    27:04

  • Oct. 7, 2016: The wildest day in the wildest race

    27:02

  • Jan. 5 – Sec. Mike Pompeo, Sen. Mark Warner, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Richard Engel

    47:31

  • Dec. 15 – Sen. Chris Coons, Sen. Pat Toomey and County to County Update

    47:34

Meet the Press

Dec. 12 — Sec. Blinken, Gov. Beshear & Sen. Marshall

47:31

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) talks to Meet the Press about his state's recovery effort, after tornados devastate communities across Kentucky. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) defends his opposition to vaccine mandates. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discusses President Biden's recent phone call with Russian President Putin. John Heilemann, Marianna Sotomayor, Kimberly Atkins Stohr and Brendan Buck join the Meet the Press roundtable.Dec. 12, 2021

