Dec. 12 — Sec. Blinken, Gov. Beshear & Sen. Marshall
47:31
Share this -
copied
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) talks to Meet the Press about his state's recovery effort, after tornados devastate communities across Kentucky. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) defends his opposition to vaccine mandates. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discusses President Biden's recent phone call with Russian President Putin. John Heilemann, Marianna Sotomayor, Kimberly Atkins Stohr and Brendan Buck join the Meet the Press roundtable.Dec. 12, 2021
Dec. 12 — Sec. Blinken, Gov. Beshear & Sen. Marshall
47:31
Dec. 5 — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Mike Braun and NIH Director Francis Collins
58:48
Nov. 28 – Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gov. Tate Reeves and Michael Cohen
58:48
Nov. 21 – Sec. Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Jon Tester and Sen. Kevin Cramer
58:50
Nov. 14 — Gov. Chris Sununu, Brian Deese & Rep. Adam Schiff