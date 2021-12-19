Dec. 19 — Dr. Fauci, Gov. Polis

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, talks to Meet the Press about the Omicron variant. In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) talks about the challenges of raising vaccination rates. Amna Nawaz, Philip Rucker, former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.) and John Podhoretz join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss Sen. Manchin's announcement that he won't support Build Back Better.Dec. 19, 2021