Dec. 26 — Nikole Hannah-Jones, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), Jelani Cobb, Brenda Sheridan, Joshua Johnson, Keith Mayes
47:40
Share this -
copied
The fight over how race is taught in public schools dominated elections in 2021. Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of the “The 1619 Project,” talks about the backlash. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), Jelani Cobb and Brenda Sheridan discuss the political fight over critical race theory. Joshua Johnson and Keith Mayes discuss the historical debate over teaching race.Dec. 23, 2021
UP NEXT
Nikole Hannah-Jones: 'School is not about simply confirming our worldview'
01:57
Principal fired over CRT backlash: ‘It’s bigger than me’
12:26
Full Nikole Hannah-Jones: 'We should be uncomfortable with the hard parts of our past'
16:51
‘We begin by telling the truth”: Full Johnson & Mayes Interview
08:56
MTP Compressed: The divide over race and history in American schools
03:05
Nikole Hannah-Jones: 'I think we’re going into a dark age of repression and suppression of the truth'