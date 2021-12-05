Dec. 5 — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Mike Braun and NIH Director Francis Collins

In exclusive interviews with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Chuck discuses the future of abortion rights, after the Supreme Court hears a challenge to Roe v. Wade. Chuck sits down with NIH Director Francis Collins to discuss the omicron variant, and how it will affect public health measures. Ashley Parker, Eugene Daniels, Stephen Hayes and Errin Haines join the Meet the Press roundtableDec. 5, 2021