IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Democratic congressman shuts down TikTok comparison to Facebook: It’s ‘already subject to U.S. law’
March 13, 202406:59
  • Now Playing

    Democratic congressman shuts down TikTok comparison to Facebook: It’s ‘already subject to U.S. law’

    06:59
  • UP NEXT

    The Deciders: Swing state voters hoping to see Biden 'be more positive'

    08:49

  • Trump prosecutors need to ‘reach into their bag of details’ if refiling, says former Ga. DA

    04:52

  • Hur's comments about President Biden's memory seem 'cherry-picked,' says Democratic congresswoman

    07:33

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi defends TikTok legislation, says it’s ‘not a ban’

    07:40

  • Group of Republican women at ‘forefront’ of efforts win back Georgia in 2024

    05:21

  • House Democrats dig into former special counsel Robert Hur in Capitol Hill hearing

    01:27

  • Chef José Andrés: ‘An amazing achievement,’ as his charity group sends 200 tons of food to Gaza

    01:58

  • TikTok users susceptible to having data collected by Chinese government, says Democratic lawmaker

    07:26

  • Israeli officials taking Biden’s red line ‘very seriously,’ says former ambassador

    05:06

  • Rep. Schiff: ‘I have to hope’ intelligence community will ‘dumb down’ Trump briefings

    01:05

  • Adam Schiff says Katie Porter ‘congratulated’ him despite calling California Senate race ‘rigged’

    01:50

  • Rep. Schiff says young voter turnout has to be ‘highest priority’ for Democrats: Full interview

    07:08

  • Sen. Graham says he’s ‘very conflicted’ on TikTok ban

    01:11

  • Sen. Graham dismisses concerns over Trump’s meeting with Viktor Orbán

    01:24

  • Sen. Graham says Israel-Hamas war ‘will not be over’ if hostages are released: Full interview

    13:12

  • ‘He’s got it backwards’: Sen. Graham slams Biden for criticism of Israel

    02:26

  • Sen. Warnock won’t say if Biden should debate Trump: ‘I support debates’

    00:49

  • Biden campaign brings in $10 million in 24 hours following State of the Union address

    02:36

  • Sen. Warnock says Netanyahu must recognize 30,000 Palestinian deaths and calls for a cease-fire

    01:57

Meet the Press

Democratic congressman shuts down TikTok comparison to Facebook: It’s ‘already subject to U.S. law’

06:59

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.) joins Meet the Press NOW following the House’s passage of a bill that could ban TikTok. The legislation — which Auchincloss co-sponsored — faces an uncertain fate in the Senate.March 13, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Democratic congressman shuts down TikTok comparison to Facebook: It’s ‘already subject to U.S. law’

    06:59
  • UP NEXT

    The Deciders: Swing state voters hoping to see Biden 'be more positive'

    08:49

  • Trump prosecutors need to ‘reach into their bag of details’ if refiling, says former Ga. DA

    04:52

  • Hur's comments about President Biden's memory seem 'cherry-picked,' says Democratic congresswoman

    07:33

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi defends TikTok legislation, says it’s ‘not a ban’

    07:40

  • Group of Republican women at ‘forefront’ of efforts win back Georgia in 2024

    05:21
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All