Democratic lawmaker won’t support Senate foreign aid bill without conditions on Israel aid
April 9, 202407:04

Meet the Press

Democratic lawmaker won’t support Senate foreign aid bill without conditions on Israel aid

07:04

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) is calling on the Biden administration to withhold offensive weapons to Israel. He joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the latest on U.S. aid to Israel and Ukraine.April 9, 2024

