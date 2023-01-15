IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Democrats should let Sinema’s reelection bid ‘play out,’ Stabenow says

    00:46
Meet the Press

Democrats should let Sinema’s reelection bid ‘play out,’ Stabenow says

00:46

During an exclusive interview on Meet the Press, Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) discusses whether the Democrats should support Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (I-Ariz.) reelection bid.Jan. 15, 2023

    Democrats should let Sinema’s reelection bid ‘play out,’ Stabenow says

    00:46
