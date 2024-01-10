Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

DeSantis’ goal in Iowa ‘is to make sure that Haley’s momentum is blunted’ as they prep for debate

NBC News Correspondents Dasha Burns and Ali Vitali join Meet the Press NOW to preview the fifth GOP debate, setting up a one-on-one matchup for the first time between Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-S.C.)Jan. 10, 2024