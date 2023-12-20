Trump's GOP rivals take his side in Colorado ruling blocking him from primary ballot

On Tuesday, Colorado’s state Supreme Court ruled former President Donald Trump violated the 14th Amendment and was therefore making him ineligible to appear on the state’s 2024 ballot. Trump’s GOP rivals, including Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie, condemned the move by the court.Dec. 20, 2023