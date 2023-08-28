IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ramaswamy says he would've certified 2020 election, but Pence missed 'historic opportunity'

    01:19

  • Vivek Ramaswamy says there's a 'mental health epidemic' after Jacksonville shooting

    01:28

  • 81-year-old Sanders says age 'is an issue' in 2024 but a small one

    01:11

  • Vivek Ramaswamy says he'd make Trump an 'adviser' or 'mentor' if elected president

    01:33

  • No Labels Co-Chair McCrory: Those saying third party can't succeed thought Trump couldn't win

    04:34

  • Chuck Todd: It’s a ‘failure of imagination’ to think Trump can’t lose GOP primary

    03:21

  • Full Vivek Ramaswamy: I stand by calling Trump a 'sore loser' in 2020

    18:13

  • Full Sanders: There's value in third-party candidates bringing up issues 'not always talked about'

    06:42

  • Republican primary electorate split on issues based on view of 2020 election result

    02:10

  • Full Panel on Ramaswamy: Could you imagine ‘mansplaining’ to the UN ambassador at GOP debate?

    07:38

  • ‘I don’t think there should be a primary challenge’ to Biden in 2024, says Democratic lawmaker

    06:22

  • Trump's trial timeline could not be 'set up any worse' for voters: Full Panel

    10:07
    Jacksonville shooter was an 'evil' and 'wicked' man, sheriff says

    05:55
    Police give ‘all-clear’ at UNC after reports of potential gunman

    02:41

  • Judge in Trump’s D.C. case is a ‘no nonsense judge,’ says fmr. U.S. Attorney

    06:41

  • Trump’s March 2024 D.C. trial date ‘absolutely’ a victory for Jack Smith

    05:07

  • Meet the Press Minute: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. previews the March on Washington

    01:31

  • Nevada GOP is ‘embarrassing itself’ over dueling presidential nominating events, says Jon Ralston

    03:54

  • Economy is accelerating despite Fed’s attempt to slow it down, says CNBC’s Steve Liesman

    03:57

  • ‘I don’t see’ Trump’s Georgia case moving to a federal court, says former DeKalb County DA

    06:40

Jacksonville shooter was an 'evil' and 'wicked' man, sheriff says

05:55

Three people were killed on Saturday in a racially-motivated shooting in Jacksonville, Florida. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the latest. Aug. 28, 2023

