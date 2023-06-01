IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full Kirby: ‘We absolutely are concerned about escalation’ in the Ukraine war

  • Full Panel: More indictments won’t hurt Trump if other candidates still ‘come to his defense’

  • Trump can't use 'history of lying' as defense for talking about classified docs, Weissmann says

    DeSantis plans to attack Trump ‘from the right’ to court evangelical voters, Iowa reporter says

    Chuck Todd: DeSantis’ path to the presidency is ‘nearly impossible’ without Iowa

  • Full Buttigieg: No one got their full ‘wish list’ on debt ceiling negotiations

  • ‘We were winning before this bill,’ GOP congressman says about debt ceiling deal

  • ‘Commingling’ of the faith and political worlds ‘makes for bad church and bad law’

  • Full Panel: ‘DeSantis is big government all over … your bedroom, your schools’

  • Debt deal clears key procedural hurdle with passage of test vote

  • Chuck Todd: House to hand a ‘hot potato’ debt ceiling deal to the Senate

  • McCarthy speakership challenge won't happen before debt ceiling passes: Rep. Buck

  • A third-party candidate would be ‘helping Donald Trump win’: Full Panel

  • 'I'm very angry' and White House hasn't reassured me on debt bill, Rep. Dingell says

  • 'They deserve to be honored': Navy veteran interviews gold star families to process grief

  • Biden ‘didn’t come off clearly to the American people’ on debt ceiling, Democratic congressman says

  • Republicans opposed to debt deal forget ‘the power of incrementalism,’ GOP congressman says

  • Full Panel: Chief Justice Roberts ‘does not have a team right now’

  • Remembering our military on Memorial Day

  • Meet the Press Minute: Dick Gephardt refuses to call Bush a ‘legitimate’ president in 2000

Meet the Press

DeSantis plans to attack Trump ‘from the right’ to court evangelical voters, Iowa reporter says

NBC News Correspondents Gabe Gutierrez and Vaughn Hillyard and Des Moines Register's Chief Politics Reporter Brianne Pfannenstiel join Meet the Press NOW to discuss Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to secure primary voters. June 1, 2023

