DeSantis plans to attack Trump ‘from the right’ to court evangelical voters, Iowa reporter says

NBC News Correspondents Gabe Gutierrez and Vaughn Hillyard and Des Moines Register's Chief Politics Reporter Brianne Pfannenstiel join Meet the Press NOW to discuss Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to secure primary voters. June 1, 2023