IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. was not aware of Hamas' attack plan on Israel, Kirby says

    01:13

  • Ron DeSantis teases plans to ‘supersede’ Obamacare

    01:09

  • U.S. is working 'hour by hour' to bring Hamas back to hostage negotiations, Kirby says

    01:18
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis says he doesn’t ‘use the term’ vermin like Trump

    03:27
  • UP NEXT

    Allyson Felix calls for more implicit bias training for the medical community

    00:42

  • Full DeSantis: ‘I don’t use the same rhetoric’ as Trump; he’s ‘responsible for his words’

    19:27

  • Full Kirby: It's 'unacceptable' Hamas is not giving Red Cross access to hostages

    08:53

  • Full interview: Allyson Felix says teammate Tori Bowie’s death during childbirth is ‘absolutely devastating’

    27:39

  • Full Panel: DeSantis unlikely as real 2024 contender without Iowa win

    06:16

  • Rosalynn Carter in 1976: I’ve never ‘shied away from controversy’

    01:24

  • Republicans shouldn’t use Biden impeachment inquiry as ‘Trojan horse,’ DeSantis says

    01:37

  • DeSantis: 'Congress is not going to do any type of abortion legislation'

    00:53

  • DeSantis: ‘We’re going to win Iowa’

    01:24

  • UFO: Is the truth out there? | Meet the Press Reports

    27:00

  • UFO sightings: We must hold Washington ‘accountable’ on investigations, ex-Navy pilot says

    11:44

  • GOP lawmaker calls for transparency on UFOs: ‘Our public wants to know what’s going on’

    10:08

  • Full Panel: Newsom ‘animated’ Biden’s 2024 defense with ‘fire,’ ‘fact,’ ‘punch’ and ‘passion’

    08:03

  • DeSantis-Newsom debate showcased two 'very different' governors and visions for the future

    03:08

  • Sandra Day O’Connor remembered as the Supreme Court’s swing vote on key issues

    01:46

  • Israel shouldn’t have rested Hamas battle plan ‘on the shelf,’ John Brennan says

    10:30

Meet the Press

DeSantis says he doesn’t ‘use the term’ vermin like Trump

03:27

During an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), a GOP 2024 presidential candidate, talked about how his rhetoric stacks up against former President Donald Trump. Dec. 3, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • U.S. was not aware of Hamas' attack plan on Israel, Kirby says

    01:13

  • Ron DeSantis teases plans to ‘supersede’ Obamacare

    01:09

  • U.S. is working 'hour by hour' to bring Hamas back to hostage negotiations, Kirby says

    01:18
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis says he doesn’t ‘use the term’ vermin like Trump

    03:27
  • UP NEXT

    Allyson Felix calls for more implicit bias training for the medical community

    00:42

  • Full DeSantis: ‘I don’t use the same rhetoric’ as Trump; he’s ‘responsible for his words’

    19:27
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All