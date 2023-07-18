IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Michigan AG charges 16 people in election interference investigation

    03:34

  • Judge in classified docs case brushes aside arguments that Trump can't get 'fair trial'

    01:54
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis: Trump ‘should have come out more forcefully’ against January 6th

    04:05
  • UP NEXT

    DeSantis became Trump’s ‘defense attorney’ in response to criminal probe: Panel

    15:26

  • Tensions over American soldier held in North Korea ‘could really escalate quickly’

    05:47

  • Gephardt accuses No Labels of playing presidential spoiler

    07:23

  • McCarthy defends inviting RFK Jr. to testify: 'Censoring someone' isn't the answer

    02:23

  • Manchin: ‘It’ll be next year’ before deciding on a presidential run

    06:52

  • Iowa judge issues temporary injunction blocking the state’s new abortion law

    03:11

  • McCrory: No Labels will not select presidential candidate until 2024

    07:49

  • Full Panel: DeSantis has ‘a month to 6 weeks’ to fix campaign woes

    09:57

  • DeSantis super PAC focuses on canvassing amid financial troubles

    03:21

  • Oppenheimer offers lessons on technology's 'unintended consequences': Full Christopher Nolan

    34:43

  • Christopher Nolan warns of AI’s ‘Oppenheimer moment’: It will ‘be in charge of nuclear weapons’

    03:42

  • Full Panel: FEC report 'confirmed' DeSantis campaign donors' concerns

    06:42

  • White House to highlight how Tuberville's military blockade correlates with GOP as a whole

    00:59

  • Summer heat wave sends temperatures and economic costs soaring

    02:08

  • Sen. Sullivan: GOP lawmakers will have ‘strong impact’ on next president’s Ukraine decisions

    02:03

  • Meet the Press Minute: Jimmy Carter calls for depoliticizing FBI in 1976

    01:15

  • Full Duckworth: ‘I’m not opposed to court expansion but I’m not certainly there’ to fully support it

    06:45

Meet the Press

DeSantis: Trump ‘should have come out more forcefully’ against January 6th

04:05

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) said that former President Trump “was in the White House and didn’t do anything” during January 6th, in response to a question from NBC News Correspondent Gabe Gutierrez. July 18, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Michigan AG charges 16 people in election interference investigation

    03:34

  • Judge in classified docs case brushes aside arguments that Trump can't get 'fair trial'

    01:54
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis: Trump ‘should have come out more forcefully’ against January 6th

    04:05
  • UP NEXT

    DeSantis became Trump’s ‘defense attorney’ in response to criminal probe: Panel

    15:26

  • Tensions over American soldier held in North Korea ‘could really escalate quickly’

    05:47

  • Gephardt accuses No Labels of playing presidential spoiler

    07:23
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All