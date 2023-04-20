DeSantis will ‘have to tell people why he wants to be president’ to beat Trump

Former Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio) and former Rep. Francis Rooney (R-Fla.) discuss Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ likely match up with former President Donald Trump in the GOP presidential primary. Kasich, a former presidential candidate, says DeSantis will have to “tell people why he wants to be president.”April 20, 2023