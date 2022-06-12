IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Senate negotiators reach framework deal on bipartisan gun package

  • Senate deal on gun reform expected today

    01:22

  • GOP Rep. Bacon says he won't dismiss Trump criminal charges if they're brought forward

    07:49

  • Luria: Serving on the Jan. 6 committee is ‘more important’ than ‘my re-election’

    00:52
  • Now Playing

    Trump faces unprecedented accusations as January 6th committee unveils evidence

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    January 6th evidence poses a test for democracy

    03:37

  • Luria: Ginni Thomas messages 'not the focus' of Jan. 6 committee investigation

    01:25

  • Bacon: Republicans made a 'mistake' to oppose creating bipartisan Jan. 6 commission

    01:38

  • Americans agree on one thing: Washington isn’t getting the job done

    01:48

  • Full panel: Congress should ‘push past the fringe’ and play into the ‘exhaustive majority’ on guns, red-flag laws

    05:17

  • Full panel: Trump placed at the center of the January 6th plot

    07:20

  • Jan. 6th filmmaker: ‘It took us a while to process what we’d even seen’

    07:58

  • Luria: Jan. 6th Committee will show Trump was told ‘there was no evidence that the election was stolen'

    08:58

  • MTP Compressed: Select committee plans to unveil ‘tick-tock timeline’ of January 6th

    01:42

  • Edmonds: ‘I don't think [Russia] can achieve even their revised strategic aims’

    01:20

  • ‘Shock all over again’ after ‘reliving’ January 6th evidence: Rep. Jayapal

    01:19

  • Jayapal: ‘If we don't get justice’ on Jan. 6 ‘then we can’t guarantee our democracy’

    08:35

  • Johnson on how first Jan. 6 committee public hearing sounded like a criminal trial

    01:28

  • The biggest Jan. 6 question: Where does the evidence lead next?

    04:22

  • 'Not an overreaction:' Markets drop after troubling inflation report

    01:39

  • Dean: Watergate 'doesn't even compare' to Jan. 6 insurrection

    08:36

Meet the Press

Trump faces unprecedented accusations as January 6th committee unveils evidence

01:19

Never before in our history have we witnessed a president accused of a criminal conspiracy to take down our democracy.June 12, 2022

  • Senate deal on gun reform expected today

    01:22

  • GOP Rep. Bacon says he won't dismiss Trump criminal charges if they're brought forward

    07:49

  • Luria: Serving on the Jan. 6 committee is ‘more important’ than ‘my re-election’

    00:52
  • Now Playing

    Trump faces unprecedented accusations as January 6th committee unveils evidence

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    January 6th evidence poses a test for democracy

    03:37

  • Luria: Ginni Thomas messages 'not the focus' of Jan. 6 committee investigation

    01:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All