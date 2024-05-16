IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Divisions in Israel's war cabinet over future of Gaza
May 16, 202402:27

  • Top House Foreign Relations Democrat: Biden message to Israel 'clear and consistent'

    Divisions in Israel's war cabinet over future of Gaza

    Missouri Democrats' filibuster effort to make it harder to amend state constitution

  • Rep. Crow will ‘fiercely oppose’ GOP bill that forces Biden to continue weapons transfers to Israel

  • Chuck Todd: Biden, Trump need 'super bowl' debate 'to shake up the race'

  • Congressional hearings prompt longer investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse

  • What Maryland’s ‘bitter & expensive’ primary could mean for control over the Senate

  • WH’s Jake Sullivan to travel to Israel to ‘dissuade’ government from expanding operations in Rafah

  • Kornacki: Fmr. Maryland Gov. Hogan could ‘completely upend’ 2024 Senate map for Democrats

  • Jury selection begins in Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery case

  • Putin appoints economist as defense minister amid concerns about weapons & resources

  • Blinken says there’d be ‘thousands of armed Hamas left’ even if Israel takes ‘heavy action in Rafah’

  • Biden taps Obama, George Clooney and Julia Roberts for mega fundraisers

  • Graham says it’s ‘impossible to mitigate’ civilian deaths considering Hamas strategy: Full interview

  • Sen. Graham says Israel should do ‘whatever’ it needs to do to survive; compares war in Gaza to WWII

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham says he’ll accept 2024 election results ‘if there’s no massive cheating’

  • Bernie Sanders says Israel should not receive 'another nickel of U.S. military aid'

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders says 'Israel has broken international law' and 'American law': Full interview

  • Blinken says U.S. is not avoiding holding Israel accountable: ‘We don’t have double standards’

  • Sec. Blinken says Israel has the 'will' and 'means to try to police itself': Full interview

Divisions in Israel's war cabinet over future of Gaza

02:27

NBC News International Correspondent Raf Sanchez reports from Tel Aviv on the growing rift inside Israel’s war cabinet about what the government in Gaza will look like after the war.May 16, 2024

