Inside the list of Biden's top Supreme Court contenders02:54
Full Durbin: Supreme Court replacement timing 'depends on the nominee'08:44
Full Portman: Putin ‘has strengthened the trans-Atlantic alliance’ by threatening Ukraine07:56
Full Joint Governors Interview: 'We have to be responsible adults'09:23
Full Panel: Supreme Court vacancy gives Biden a chance to reset07:27
Students value free speech, but feel theirs is threatened01:53
Durbin: ‘Any decision about the future of Ukraine will be made in Ukraine’02:23
Portman responds to Tucker Carlson: Ukraine's struggle 'is a fight for freedom'02:00
Do mandates work? Murphy: 'Frankly, in New Jersey, we're [still] underboosted'00:27
Durbin: 'By the Amy Coney Barrett test' mid-April would be fair target for SCOTUS confirmation01:32
Govs. Hutchinson (R-Ark.) & Murphy (D-NJ): 'We need move out of the panic mode' on Covid02:03
Breyer retirements opens path for Biden to score a much-needed win01:06
Fauci: ‘I support [Dr. Walensky] very, very heavily’ to restore confidence in CDC10:09
Gen. Milley: ‘Things just feel different right now’ with Russia02:58
New EPA plan cracks down on pollution in communities of color04:35
Kaine: SCOTUS nomination is a chance to calm the waters after 'we fell short' on voting rights07:38
Wiley: Black women have been ‘grossly underrepresented on the bench’01:39
Full Kirby: U.S. is getting ‘our piece’ of potential NATO Response Force ‘more ready’06:06
Sen. Cardin: Senate expects to ‘get to finish line during this year’ on Breyer replacement09:03
Jim Messina: ‘No bigger issue’ than a judicial pick to unite Democrats ahead of midterms01:34
Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ) responds to a question of whether mandates actually work, while joined on the panel by Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.), who believes they're counterproductive.Jan. 30, 2022
