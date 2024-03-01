DOJ shoots down claim Trump trial can’t be held before election

- Now Playing
DOJ shoots down claim Trump trial can’t be held before election02:48
- UP NEXT
Republican Congressman: The House is ‘not at all’ broken08:44
Biden, Trump make dueling visits to southern border07:07
Focus group: African-American voters in North Carolina unhappy with Biden-Trump rematch02:18
Chuck Todd: Biden showed strength in Michigan Primary, despite 'uncommitted' ballots05:41
Democratic Congressman: We 'welcome' a public hearing with Hunter Biden07:33
‘Very little evidence’ of a possible cease-fire deal despite Biden’s optimism03:23
Kornacki: 'Uncommitted' vote could gain traction on college campuses, Arab-American communities02:38
Voting ‘uncommitted’ pressures Biden to ‘lead with peace,' says Michigan state lawmaker06:56
Clyburn: Despite possible protest vote in Michigan, Biden is 'in real good shape'08:19
Michigan voters concerned 2024 will bring 'hyperpartisan explosion’02:51
Alabama Supreme Court justice cites scripture 'nearly two dozen times' in ruling on embryos03:00
Rep. Donalds says he could 'broadly support' legislation protecting IVF: Full interview11:37
‘Ukraine can go further in retaking territory’ if U.S. gives more aid: Full NSA Sullivan interview08:18
Newsom says GOP candidate Nikki Haley is one of Democrats’ ‘best surrogates’: Full interview17:08
‘I don’t know’ if Trump would follow the Constitution in a second term, Nikki Haley says00:58
Steve Kornacki: Trump could face challenges from suburban voters in a general election03:05
Biden should ‘100%’ debate Trump, Gov. Newsom says00:19
Chuck Todd: South Carolina GOP electorate will be ‘semi-replicated’ through Super Tuesday01:33
IVF clinic doctor says she’s ‘having the hardest conversations of her life’ after Alabama ruling00:47
- Now Playing
DOJ shoots down claim Trump trial can’t be held before election02:48
- UP NEXT
Republican Congressman: The House is ‘not at all’ broken08:44
Biden, Trump make dueling visits to southern border07:07
Focus group: African-American voters in North Carolina unhappy with Biden-Trump rematch02:18
Chuck Todd: Biden showed strength in Michigan Primary, despite 'uncommitted' ballots05:41
Democratic Congressman: We 'welcome' a public hearing with Hunter Biden07:33
Play All