DOJ shoots down claim Trump trial can’t be held before election
NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian joins Meet the Press NOW from outside the Fort Pierce, Florida courthouse where former President Trump attended a hearing in his classified documents handling case.March 1, 2024

