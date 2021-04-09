Domestic Extremism: ‘They aren’t wearing hoods, but slacks’27:21
The dotted line from before the Oklahoma City bombing to the anti-mask protests and the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot to the Jan. 6th Capitol attack. Why does America have an apparent inclination toward violent extremism? How are populism, grievance politics and nationalism playing into that inclination across the political spectrum? And what can law enforcement, national security experts and elected officials do to turn down the temperature? Or, is it too late?